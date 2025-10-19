Leslie Odom Jr. Releases First-Ever Live-in-Studio Album of Standards & Covers

Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and performer Leslie Odom, Jr. releases a brand-new, live-in-studio album of standards and covers. An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, which marks his sixth full-length studio album and first-ever live album, is available everywhere now - listen here.

Recorded with his touring band - Steven Walker (guitar), Eric England (bass), David Chiverton (drums), and Chris Cadenhead (keys), the project documents the music they've been refining on the road and preserves it exactly as it was performed: live in the room, each track in one continuous take, and captured in real time at Speakeasy Studios in Burbank, California.

Inspired by the chemistry of longtime collaborators reunited in the studio, Odom invited friends, family, and fans into these sessions to share in the experience, offering an intimate glimpse into the recording process. He performed the entire set three times across July 18 and July 19, 2025, each pass for a different group of guests. An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios is the unvarnished result of those moments. The album reflects the energy and authenticity of a live performance setting, showcasing Odom's unparalleled musical talent and instantly recognizable, effortlessly smooth vocals in a raw, stripped-back environment.

It continues a prolific season for the award-winning artist. Last month, Odom made the season's most highly anticipated return to Broadway to reprise his wildly successful and iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, which comes nine years after he took his final bow in July 2016. He originated the role in Hamilton's Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Performances for the strictly limited engagement run through Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Next up, Odom will return for The Christmas Tour 2025, following his completely sold-out run last year. Performing beloved holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and heartfelt original hits - including selections from his critically acclaimed, chart-topping Christmas albums, Simply Christmas(2016) and The Christmas Album (2020), as well as special performances of songs from Broadway's smash-hit Hamilton, Odom invites audiences to experience the magic of the season and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a dazzling evening of music, warmth, and joy.

The Christmas Tour kicks off Friday, November 28 in Morristown, NJ and will make stops in 18 cities across the country including Greenville, Orlando, Madison, Kansas City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, and Austin before concluding on Tuesday, December 23 in Beaver Creek, CO.

