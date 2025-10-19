Monaleo Release 'Who Did The Body' Mixtape

Houston's own Monaleo continues her unstoppable run with the release of her highly anticipated new mixtape, Who Did The Body, out now via Columbia Records. Listen here.

Arriving on the heels of a headline-making season - from her viral pink wedding, to the clever yet controversial statement "Sexy Soulaan," Monaleo's latest body of work cements her as one of hip-hop's most dynamic and fearless voices. Who Did The Body spans new tracks like the introspective "Life After Death" and NSFW "Freakshow (feat. Lizzo)," with production from heavyweights Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, and more. The tape also features the previously released fan favorite "Putting Ya Dine" alongside a brand-new OG remix for "We On Dat," featuring Houston legends Bun B, Paul Wall, and Lil Keke.

True to form, Monaleo keeps her hometown, culture, and convictions at the center of her music, blending razor-sharp lyricism, biting humor, and an undeniable presence that transcends region or genre.

Just last week, Monaleo announced the Who Did The Body Tour, which sold out in less than 24 hours - a testament to her rapidly growing influence and dedicated fanbase. With today's release, Monaleo delivers her most unapologetic statement yet: a bold mix of grit, grief, humor, and honesty that reaffirms why she remains one of rap's most magnetic and distinctive forces.

After dominating timelines, headlines, and playlists alike, Monaleo isn't just having a moment - she's defining one.

