(2b) Of Monsters and Men unveil their fourth studio album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade a record that envelops you in hygge - a gentle, comforting warmth that lingers long after the music ends.
Self-produced by the band, with nuanced touches from Josh Kaufman (The National, Bob Weir, Bonny Light Horseman) and longtime collaborator Bjarni Þór Jensson, the album pulses with the effortless chemistry of old friends creating together.
Each day in their Reykjavík studio began simply: a bad pot of coffee, conversation about nothing and everything, and the shared energy of pure musical curiosity; that unguarded spirit carries through every note.
In a country known for its small and tight-knit community, friendship and collaboration are inseparable, and that primal connection forms the beating heart of All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade.
