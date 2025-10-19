Post-Hardcore Supergroup Mirrorless Deliver Debut EP

() Equal Vision Records and Mirrorless are excited to announce the release of Mirrorless, the debut, six-song EP from the recently-formed post-hardcore supergroup.

Recorded by guitarist Ryan Patterson at the House of Foto in Louisville, KY, the songs on this showcase are bristling with energy, erupting with the kinetic power of righteous indignation and blistering riffs. Vocalist/guitarist Chris Higdon grapples with the chaos of life in this moment, with songs that are both personal and political, angry and reflective.

Higdon and Patterson's guitars intertwine with mighty chords and weaving melodic runs while bassist Ben Sears and drummer Brian Roundtree drive each track with a pummeling power, solidifying themselves as one of the strongest rhythm sections in Louisville punk history.

Watch the music video for the howling "Golden Treason," which features backing vocals from Hannah Blakeman of Louisville cult-favorites SH*TFIRE, below:

