Thirty Tigers Share Two Previously Unreleased Luke Bell Songs

Thirty Tigers has released "Don't Mind If I Do" and "Guitar Man" from Luke Bell's forthcoming posthumous album The King Is Back, a 28-song collection compiling all of the unreleased recordings that would have been his sophomore album.

These two new songs, along with the entire collection that will be released on November 7 via Thirty Tigers, are a reminder of Bell's timeless catalog, which Rolling Stone once described as "classic honky-tonk with a wink and a yodel that summons the sleeping ghosts of country better than any voodoo spell ever could."

Featuring a laidback, waltzing guitar strum, "Don't Mind If I Do" was Bell's life mantra and is a testament to his loving, always-curious and open-minded nature. His charming disposition is evident in this live performance video, which was self-filmed on his porch outside of his Cody, Wyoming home over a decade ago. Elsewhere, "Guitar Man" grapples with the life of a hard-touring musician in love, as Bell laments over his "lonesome gal from Tennessee."

About "Don't Mind If I Do," Bell's mother Carol reflects, "Those who knew Luke well know that his code for living was a charming grin, followed by a, 'Don't Mind If I Do.' A family member even suggested this as his epitaph. Many a friend of Luke's had the experience of opening the door when he showed up unannounced, only to be talked into allowing him to crash your party, your gig or your quiet family night at home. When he visited home, he was often referred to as 'Hurricane Luke,' appearing out of the blue, demanding our undivided attention, leaving chaos wherever he went, and then driving on to his next destination, leaving us all tired and stunned. But no matter how unprepared one was for Luke's presumptuousness, all he had to do was fix his victim with his twinkle-eyed, charming 'Don't Mind If I Do' smirk, and the door was open.

Alongside the release, Hayes Carll and Chris Acker shared memories of Luke that illustrate his "don't mind if I do!" ethos. Watch here.

About "Guitar Man," Carol Bell adds: "Luke was interested in putting his own twist on country while exploring all of its influences: roots country, old time country, and honky tonk. 'Guitar Man' feels like a home run attempt at classic old school country, with Bell's usual exploration of complicated feelings. He worries his lonely Tennessee gal will lose interest while he's on the road, and he wonders whether or not he's making the right choice. He seems to be struggling to make sense of his choice to live on the road, away from the woman who is his home."

The two new songs follow the worker's anthem "Roofer's Blues" and the melancholic "Black Crows," which were released last month. The album's title track "The King Is Back" arrived in September with an official video assembled by Western AF's Mike Vanata featuring footage of Luke and his best friend, his dog Bill, at the historic TE Ranch west of Cody, Wyoming where Luke lived and worked during his musical off-seasons.

Three years ago, the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter tragically passed away at age 32, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most promising new voices in country music. Arriving several years after his passing, The King Is Back keeps his spirit alive. Produced by Andrija Tokic and tracked between 2013 and 2016, the album was assembled by Luke's mother Carol, along with manager Brian Buchanan, with assistance from his sister Jane Bell and Tiffany Buchanan, plus Stephen Daly and Justin Frances.

Luke Bell independently released two albums before signing with Thirty Tigers for his self-titled national debut, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, The Fader and NPR Music, and led to tour dates supporting his heroes Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam. At the height of his success, Bell tragically lost his father to cancer in 2015 and began struggling with severe mental illness, which made it increasingly difficult to pursue his music. Bell was ultimately diagnosed as bipolar and spent the following years grappling with his illness, leading to hospitalizations and even a stint in jail. On August 26, 2022, Luke was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, after going missing.

All proceeds from the album release will support The Luke Bell Memorial Affordable Counseling Program, a non-profit organization founded by Carol and Jane Bell that supports Big Horn Basin residents with financial support for a therapist of the individual's choosing.

