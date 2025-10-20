54 Ultra Launching Live in North America (Part Two) Tour

Currently on a world tour in support of his debut album First Works, 54 Ultra has announced an additional run of North American dates kicking off in early 2026. The 21-city tour will mark his first performances in several new markets and will include support from Orca throughout January. The tour concludes with his debut appearance at Coachella.

Rising out of New Jersey, 54 Ultra is the musical project of songwriter and producer JohnAnthony Rodriguez. Originally starting out as a producer in high school, Johnny spent years working behind the scenes before picking up instruments during the COVID pandemic and developing a sound uniquely his own.

In the kaleidoscopic world of music, 54 Ultra emerges as a beacon of sonic fusion indebted to his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, weaving synthy indie rock with a Latin soul heartbeat. His smooth vocals and tasteful production create a feeling of instant nostalgia that has already begun to garner fans from around the world. His career first took off with 2024 singles "Where Are You" and "Heaven Knows," which brought early attention to his sound and continue to build momentum on social media as his profile grows.

In May, Johnny shared his debut EP First Works, which was recognized by Billboard as one of the Best Projects of the Year (So Far). The six-track EP includes previously released singles "No Tengo Valor" and fan favorite "Upside Down." Most recently, he shared his latest single, "I Won't Go," a Spanglish synth ballad accompanied by a nostalgic, intimate music video directed by Kyle Mickelson. Shot entirely on Super 8, the video channels Johnny's signature retro-soul warmth as it drifts through the streets of London.

Upcoming Live Shows:

* support from Orca

2025

10/20 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord [SOLD OUT]

10/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory [SOLD OUT]

10/25 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Fields of Funk

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre [SOLD OUT]

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex [SOLD OUT]

10/29 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room [SOLD OUT]

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge [SOLD OUT]

11/1 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs [SOLD OUT]

11/3 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (Outdoor Stage) [SOLD OUT]

11/10 - London, UK @ Colours Hoxton [SOLD OUT]

11/13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

11/15 - Paris, FR @ POP UP! [SOLD OUT]

11/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

11/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent [SOLD OUT]

11/29 - Dorado, PR @ Festival Color Caribe

2026

1/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

1/15 - Chicago, IL @ Tomorrow Never Knows at Lincoln Hall *

1/16 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

1/18 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

1/20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

1/21 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend *

1/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

1/24 - Tallahassee, FL @ Venue TBA *

1/25 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

1/26 - Orlando, FL @ The Social *

1/28 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

1/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

1/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

2/1 - Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Rooftop

2/3 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

4/2 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

4/3 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

4/4 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/6 - Provo, UT @ Velour

4/7 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

4/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

4/10-12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17-19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Related Stories

News > 54 Ultra