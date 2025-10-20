Ashley Cooke To Deliver 'Ace' Next Month

Big Loud / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star, Ashley Cooke, announces her brand-new project, ace, releasing November 14. The project features 9 tracks total with 5 brand-new songs including the highly-anticipated fan-favorite live track, "baby blues."
Says Ashley on ace, "Growing up, my dad gave me this nickname: Ace. I'm not sure if it was his love of blackjack or because it's kind of my initials, but nonetheless, it just stuck. It makes me think of the person that I am, truly, to my core, behind closed doors.
It's been about two and a half years since my debut record was released. So many incredible, bucket-list things filled the days after with the best people I could ever imagine getting to share them with. But life has a funny way of spitting rain when you think it's gonna be a sunny day. I swear, one thing hit after another. I lost some of the most important people in my life, and health issues in my family piled up left and right. Love came, and love went.
This music is derived from those real situations. It's brutal honesty. It's a story in chronological order. And it's a collection of songs welcoming you to the next chapter.This is ace. Make yourself at home."
ace Tracklist
gettin' old (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock)
baby blues (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)
the f word (Emily Weisband / Lori McKenna / Gordie Sampson)
talk about (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Chase McGill / Chris LaCorte)
the hell you are (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Chase McGill / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)
swear words (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Madeline Merlo / Joe Fox)
excuses (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock)
tin foil hat (panic attack version) (Emily Weisband / Seth Ennis / Mike Robinson)
(my worst fear) (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)
*All tracks produced by Dann Huff
Ashley Cooke Gives Up On Broken Love With 'Swear Words'
Ashley Cooke Announces 3 New Songs
ACM Nominee Ashley Cooke Reveals New Track 'The Hell You Are'
Ashley Cooke Shares New Track 'The F Word'
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Bon Jovi Tour- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display
The Cult Stepping Away From Touring
Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'