Ashley Cooke To Deliver 'Ace' Next Month

Big Loud / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star, Ashley Cooke, announces her brand-new project, ace, releasing November 14. The project features 9 tracks total with 5 brand-new songs including the highly-anticipated fan-favorite live track, "baby blues."

Says Ashley on ace, "Growing up, my dad gave me this nickname: Ace. I'm not sure if it was his love of blackjack or because it's kind of my initials, but nonetheless, it just stuck. It makes me think of the person that I am, truly, to my core, behind closed doors.

It's been about two and a half years since my debut record was released. So many incredible, bucket-list things filled the days after with the best people I could ever imagine getting to share them with. But life has a funny way of spitting rain when you think it's gonna be a sunny day. I swear, one thing hit after another. I lost some of the most important people in my life, and health issues in my family piled up left and right. Love came, and love went.

This music is derived from those real situations. It's brutal honesty. It's a story in chronological order. And it's a collection of songs welcoming you to the next chapter.This is ace. Make yourself at home."

ace Tracklist

gettin' old (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock)

baby blues (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)

the f word (Emily Weisband / Lori McKenna / Gordie Sampson)

talk about (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Chase McGill / Chris LaCorte)

the hell you are (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Chase McGill / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)

swear words (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Madeline Merlo / Joe Fox)

excuses (Ashley Cooke / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock)

tin foil hat (panic attack version) (Emily Weisband / Seth Ennis / Mike Robinson)

(my worst fear) (Ashley Cooke / Emily Weisband / Johnny Clawson / Kyle Sturrock / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox)

*All tracks produced by Dann Huff

Related Stories

Ashley Cooke Gives Up On Broken Love With 'Swear Words'

Ashley Cooke Announces 3 New Songs

ACM Nominee Ashley Cooke Reveals New Track 'The Hell You Are'

Ashley Cooke Shares New Track 'The F Word'

News > Ashley Cooke