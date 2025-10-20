Beth Hart Announces UK Spring Tour

(Noble) Beth Hart returns to the UK for five exhilarating concerts in May 2026. Planet Rock's 48-hour ticket pre-sale starts 10am GMT on Wednesday October 22 at Planet Rock.

The UK tour will kick off at Bristol Beacon on Friday May 15, followed by dates at Edinburgh Usher Hall (Saturday May 16), Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (Monday May 18), Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music (Wednesday May 20), and Oxford New Theatre (Friday May 22).

The UK tour celebrates Beth's critically acclaimed album "You Still Got Me." Released by Provogue/Mascot Label Group, the album is available on CD, vinyl and digital.

With a career marked by critical acclaim and countless accolades, Beth Hart has solidified her place as one of the most influential and heartfelt voices in music today. Her journey, marked by triumphs and trials, reflects her relentless dedication to her craft and fans.

Beth's music, infused with her raw, soulful energy, has captivated audiences worldwide, earning her top spots on the Billboard Blues charts and performances at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and London's Royal Albert Hall.

There is an electrifying connection between Beth and her fans, one that's almost unrivalled. Her ability to touch people with her music and words that cut through straight to the heart means that she lives every word she sings, and fans hang on to each word, living it with her. "You Still Got Me" offers fans a chance to hold and comfort her as she continues to navigate her journey with grace and courage. See Beth's upcoming tour dates here

