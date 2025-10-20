Big Time Rush Add New Leg To In Real Life Worldwide Tour

Big Time Rush is officially heading to college. After fans flocked to their wildly successful 2025 run this summer, the group will be hitting the road (and the books) again with 15 new U.S. shows for 2026 including stops at some of the country's top college campuses.

The In Real Life Worldwide Tour continues as Big Time Rush's most expansive tour yet as the group plays criss-crosses the globe performing at the largest venues of their career. The new dates will follow BTR's upcoming full-scale European leg in November & December, including sold-out shows and multiple nights in select cities. The band will then return to Mexico & South America for the first time since their sold-out run in 2023, to Australia following their sold-out 2024 run, and to Hawaii & the UAE for their first-ever shows in Honolulu & Dubai.

The band will take their pop major to the next level, earning some "extra credit" with these newly announced shows. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of the tour kick off on Saturday, January 24 at StateFarm Center in Champaign, IL making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Knoxville, Orlando and more before wrapping up in Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Area on Friday, February 13.

Limited $30 student tickets are available at participating shows (any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue).

The band is thrilled to bring the show to colleges across the country, saying "one of us actually dropped out of college and well, the others didn't go, but the point is, we're coming to a college arena near you and are ready to get the party started! Your homework assignment is to know all the lyrics to every song from every episode. Get to work - we'll see you top of 26!"

Big Time Rush is getting their PhD in performance - hitting the stage with the same energy, humor, and charm that made them fan favorites from their Nickelodeon days, will revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support, making for an epic reunion.

The band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live.

In celebration of the new dates, BTR will release their beloved track "Blow Your Speakers Out" on official platforms on October 30. The song is a fan favorite from the TV show but was never officially released or performed live until the In Real Life Worldwide Tour.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 24 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

Sun Jan 25 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Mon Jan 26 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Wed Jan 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Jan 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Sat Jan 31 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Mon Feb 02 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Tue Feb 03 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Thu Feb 05 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Fri Feb 06 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Sat Feb 07 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Mon Feb 09 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Tue Feb 10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

Thu Feb 12 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

Fri Feb 13 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

