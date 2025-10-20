Dr. John's Birthday To Be Celebrated With Release Of 'Live At Village Gate'

Omnivore Recordings and the Official Estate of Dr. John have announced Live At The Village Gate, a previously unissued performance from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dr. John. In celebration of Dr. John's birthday, the album will be available in Digital and double-CD on November 21, the day after his actual birthday.

Mac Rebennack, widely known as Dr. John, changed the course of popular music starting with his 1968 debut, Gris Gris and pushed it further with each new album, infusing his recordings with exciting new directions and influences while creating beloved hits like the iconic "Right Place, Wrong Time" and "Such A Night.". We are fortunate that the music continued to flow out of him until the world lost him in 2019-five decades after we'd first been hoodood.

Live At The Village Gate, a previously unheard performance (unless you were lucky enough to be there), was recorded on the evening of March 5, 1988. The set features classics like "Mess Around," "Georgia On My Mind," and "Mardi Gras Day"- and even a crowd request for "Mama Roux" from his aforementioned debut album, Gris Gris-all, of course, played to perfection.

With mastering and restoration by multiple Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves, Live At The Village Gate also includes new and informative liner notes from The Second Disc's Joe Marchese. It's over 90 minutes of prime, live Dr. John, and as he says, "Let The Good Times Roll." Experience Live At The Village Gate.

Live At The Village Gate Tracklist:

DISC 1

1. Renegade

2. Qualified

3. Life Is A One Way Ticket

4. Keep That Music Simple

5. One Dirty Woman

6. I've Been Hoodood

7. Rain

DISC 2

8. Let The Good Times Roll/Ooh Poo Pah Doo

9. Mess Around

10. Georgia On My Mind

11. Mama Roux

12. Mardi Gras Day

Related Stories

Zach John King Shares New Song 'Still Feel The Burn'

Cody Johnson To Undergo Immediate Surgery For Burst Ear Drum

Texas Headhunters Say 'Gimme Some Love' With New Video

Hear Zach John King's 'I Deserve a Heartbreak'

News > Dr John