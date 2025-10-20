.

Fitz and The Tantrums Announce 2026 North American Tour

Fitz and The Tantrums have announced details for their first touring plans of 2026, a run of headline shows across North America.

Known for their undeniable energy, the group returns to the road in the new year with dates kicking off at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, IA, on January 29.

Highlighted by a 4-night stand at The Egyptian Theater in Park City, UT (February 4-7), the tour wraps up at The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA, on February 27.

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater
Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater
Friday, February 6, 2026 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater
Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theater
Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
Friday, February 27, 2026 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

