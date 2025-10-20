Panic! At The Disco Expand 'A Fever You Can't Sweat Out' For 20th Anniversary

(Atlantic) Following their show-stopping performance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last night, Panic! At The Disco continue to celebrate the two decades since the arrival of their ground-breaking, multi-platinum debut album with the announcement of A Fever You Can't Sweat Out (20th Anniversary Deluxe).

Highlighted by the newly Diamond-certified smash "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," the seminal release catapulted the Las Vegas band to rock stardom and established them as one of the defining acts of their generation.

Available on January 23, 2026, via DCD2/Fueled By Ramen, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out (20th Anniversary Deluxe) will be released as a special limited edition 4-LP box set as well as a standard Double-LP vinyl package.

To mark the occasion, Panic! At The Disco will premiere their fan-favorite, Live In Denver, concert movie on YouTube today at 2 pm PT - watch here. The live audio recording of the concert is available now on all streaming platforms for the first time. Captured at Denver, Colorado's Fillmore Auditorium during the band's first U.S. headlining tour in 2006, Live In Denver was initially released as a live album and DVD later that year. A legendary fan-favorite, the concert showcased the band's incredible ambition at such an early stage of their career and featured electrifying performances of every single track from A Fever You Can't Sweat Out.

With only 5000 copies available, the A Fever You Can't Sweat Out (20th Anniversary Deluxe) limited-edition box set boasts the original album remastered for the first time, 11 previously unreleased demos, and the first proper vinyl release of their Live In Denver concert recording. Perfect for diehard fans and collectors alike, it also houses a 12-page zine loaded with rare and never-before-seen photos from this chapter of the group's journey, a sticker set, a door hanger, and a paper doll set. Plus, LP1 and LP2 are pressed on Red Velvet vinyl, while LP3 and LP4 have been pressed on Gold Nugget Vinyl. A standard Double-LP version features the 20th Anniversary Remaster and A Fever You Can't Sweat Out (Demos). Check out the 4-LP tracklisting here.

