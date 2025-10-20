Scotty McCreery Strikes Gold With 'Bottle Rockets'

Triple Tigers recording artist and Grand Ole Opry member Scotty McCreery was presented a Gold plaque signifying RIAA-certified sales of more than 500,000 units of his No.1 single "Bottle Rockets" (featuring Hootie & The Blowfish) after performing on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The song was No.1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts and was also McCreery's first No.1 on Canada's Mediabase Country Airplay chart.

"It was such a thrill to record a song with Hootie & The Blowfish and to see how it connected with the fans in concert, on the radio, and via streaming," said McCreery. "Thank you to everyone who supported the song. It's because of you that this song has gone Gold."

"Bottle Rockets" was written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers. Hootie & The Blowfish re-recorded their beloved "Hold My Hand" specifically for "Bottle Rockets."

The summertime smash hit is featured on McCreery's recently released EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The five-song collection also includes McCreery's collaborations with one of his greatest musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson ("Once Upon a Bottle of Wine") and with Country music hitmaker Lee Brice ("Whiskey Said").

Up next, he will be co-headlining the "Two for the Road Tour" with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The "Two for the Road Tour" kicks-off this November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and tickets are on-sale now for all 12 shows

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Scores His First Canadian No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery Scores His Seventh No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery Share Video For 'Bottle Rockets' Hootie & The Blowfish

New Prime Country with Scotty McCreery Episode Premieres Today

News > Scotty McCreery