Tyler Childers and The Lumineers Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup

Tyler Childers and The Lumineers will headline the 2026 Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 6 and 7 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nestled on the infield of the iconic horse racetrack, the 2026 edition will bring together more than 30 artists across three stages with unforgettable performances from Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr., Houndmouth, Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Margo Price, Watchhouse, Shakey Graves, Waylon Wyatt, Evan Honer and many more, with curated bourbon experiences and more throughout the festival, all celebrating the spirit of Kentucky.

1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum tickets, as well as 2-Day Superfecta and Cabana packages will be available beginning Wednesday, October 22 at 12pm ET. Fans can access 2-Day GA tickets at the guaranteed lowest price from 12pm to 1pm ET. Prices will increase at 1pm ET. Sign up for the official SMS list now for a reminder and to be the first to receive the link at RailbirdFest.com.

GA+ tickets provide unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and dedicated on-site GA+ hospitality staff to assist with your festival needs. VIP tickets include entry into the VIP Lounge with shade, lawn games, and more, plus preferred viewing areas at the two main stages, and access to the express check-out lane at the main festival merch store. Platinum tickets feature all VIP amenities plus golf cart transportation between stages, entry into the Platinum Lounge for complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar and coffee service, complimentary lockers and mobile charging units and more.

The 2-Day Superfecta ticket package provides an unmatched experience for two that features exclusive on-stage viewing, front-of-stage viewing at all stages, an invitation to a pre-show reception with a tour of the festival, light bites and drinks, access to all Platinum, VIP and GA+ amenities and more.

