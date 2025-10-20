Watch Ad Infinitum's 'Regicide' Video

(Napalm Records) Swiss/German modern metal unit Ad Infinitum take another bold step in defining their identity with their impressive new single, "Regicide", released just ahead of their very first European headline tour.

With Seven Spires and Tulip as support acts, the tour kicks off this Thursday, October 23 in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and spans 15 cities across Europe.

Today's newly revealed track "Regicide" highlights Melissa Bonny's remarkable vocal skills, blending pop sensibilities, modern riffing, tight grooves, and infectious melodies, once again proving the band's position at the forefront of their genre. Bonny continues to shine as one of the most talented vocalists of the new generation without the shadow of a doubt!

AD INFINITUM about "Regicide": "As we prepare to kick off our first European headline tour, we're thrilled to surprise our fans with a brand new song. One they'll already be able to experience live in just a few days. 'Regicide' blends the dark soundscapes of Abyss with a bolder, more rebellious energy."

Related Stories

Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

Ad Infinitum Herald New Album Release With 'Follow Me Down' Video

Watch AD INFINITUM's 'My Halo' Video

Kamelot Recruit HammerFall and Ad Infinitum For Awaken The World Tour

News > Ad Infinitum