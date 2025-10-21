Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Reveal 2nd Wave Of Special Guests

(Big Hassle Media) The ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour is thrilled to unveil the second wave of guest artists to join this year's celebration. Newly added artists include Judith Hill (Michael Jackson, Prince), Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses), Lamar Williams Jr. (The Allman Brothers), Melody Trucks and Vaylor Trucks and more.

The 13 newly announced artists will join The Allman Betts Band and 11 already announced guest artists. Over the years, the Revival has welcomed an all-star lineup of guests, including Slash, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, Jason Isbell, Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Robin Zander, Tal Wilkenfeld, Charlie Starr, and many more.

The 20-date cross-country tour kicks off in Saint Louis, MO on November 29. The tour will make stops throughout the country, including NYC, LA, and San Francisco, as well as new markets like San Antonio and Tucson.

Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the founding members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, this celebration is infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy. Based on the ensemble cast approach of The Last Waltz, the tour features a revolving cast of artists from the realms of blues, Americana, country, and rock, all coming together for a night of soulful performances.

Allman Betts Family Revival 2025 Artist Lineup:

The Allman Betts Band

Robert Randoph

Amanda Shires

Judith Hill

Jimmy Hall

Cody & Luther Dickinson

Alex Orbison

Charlie Starr

Eric Johnson

Dweezil Zappa

G. Love

Sierra Hull

Orianthi

Jackie Greene

Greg Koch

Paul McDonald

Richard Fortus

Abigail Stahlschomidt

Lamar Williams JR.

Melody Trucks

Vaylor Trucks

Erika Orbison

MattieSchell

Bella Rayne

THE ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR 2025

Nov 29 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Richard Fortus, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Mattie Schell, Abigail Stahlschmidt, The Allman Betts Band

Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theatre | St. Charles, IL

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Mattie Schell, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 2 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Mattie Schell, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 3 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Mattie Schell, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 4 @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater | Wallingford, CT

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, G. Love, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 5 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, G. Love, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 6 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY

Robert Randolph, Steve Earle, Sierra Hull, Amanda Shires, G. Love, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 7 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, G. Love, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 8 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 10 @ Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 11 @ The Charleston Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Paul McDonald, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 12 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall | Atlanta, GA

Charlie Starr, Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Paul McDonald, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison, Melody Trucks, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 13 @ Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts | Fort Pierce, FL

Charlie Starr, Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Paul McDonald, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison, Melody Trucks, Vaylor Trucks, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 14 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Charlie Starr, Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Paul McDonald, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Lamar Williams Jr., Melody Trucks, Vaylor Trucks, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 16 @ The Tobin Center for Performing Arts| San Antonio, TX

Robert Randolph, Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Greg Koch, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 17 @ ACL Live | Austin, TX

Robert Randolph, Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Greg Koch, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 18 @ Buddy Holly Hall | Lubbock, TX

Robert Randolph, Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Judith Hill, Greg Koch, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 19 @ Fox Tucson Theater | Tucson, AZ

Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 20 @ The Orpheum | Los Angeles, CA

Robert Randolph, Dweezil Zappa, Amanda Shires, Orianthi, Sierra Hull, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, Bella Rayne, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 21 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Robert Randolph, Dweezil Zappa, Amanda Shires, Orianthi, Judith Hill, Sierra Hull, Jimmy Hall, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Erika Orbison, Bella Rayne, The Allman Betts Band

