Biffy Clyro Launching Intimate North American Tour

(Official Announcement) Biffy Clyro will launch their most intimate and exclusive North American headline tour yet. The band carefully selected eight storied rooms in major cities across the United States, choosing these spaces for their individual vibes, respective legacies, and gravitas as havens for rock and alternative music.
Given the highly curated nature of the tour, these shows will provide an unparalleled Biffy Clyro live experience not-yet witnessed on this side of the Pond. Expect a marathon set highlighted by signature sets and surprises.
The tour kicks off on December 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at Lodge Room, stops in Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge on December 10 and New York at Bowery Ballroom on December 13, and concludes in Washington, DC at Black Cat on December 14. Given the small capacities of each venue and demand for the three-piece, this tour will undoubtedly sell out.
A special Biffy Clyro presale goes live on Wednesday October 22 at 10am local time followed by venue and radio presales on Thursday October 23 at 10am local time. All presales end Thursday October 23 at 10pm local time. General on-sale commences Friday October 24 at 10am local time. Raue is the evening's special guest across all dates. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
OCTOBER - SPECIAL ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCES - ALL SOLD OUT
21st - Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai)
22nd - Glasgow, SWG3 (with Assai)
DECEMBER - US HEADLINE TOUR
2nd - Los Angeles, Lodge Room
5th - Denver, HQ
7th - Minneapolis, Fine Line
9th - St. Louis, Delmar Hall
10th - Chicago, Bottom Lounge
11th - Detroit, The Magic Stick
13th - New York, Bowery Ballroom
14th - Washington DC, Black Cat
JANUARY 2026 - HEADLINE TOUR
9th - Belfast, SSE Arena
10th - Dublin, 3Arena
12th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
14th - London, The O2
16th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
17th - Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)
18th - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th - Aberdeen, P&J Live
21st - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)
30th - Amsterdam, AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
31st - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Live (SOLD OUT)
FEBRUARY 2026 - HEADLINE TOUR
1st - Paris, Olympia
3rd - Valencia, Roig Arena
4th - Madrid, La Riviera (SOLD OUT)
5th - Lisbon, Sagres, Campo Pequeno
8th - Berne, Festhalle
9th - Zurich, Halle 622
11th - Milan, Alcatraz
12th - Munich, Zenith
13th - Offenbach, Stadthalle (SOLD OUT)
15th - Vienna, Gasometer
16th - Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
18th - Hamburg, Sporthalle
19th - Luxembourg, Rockhal
21st - Oslo, Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)
22nd - Stockholm, Fallan
23rd - Copenhagen, Vega (SOLD OUT)
Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'
Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'
Biffy Clyro To Launch First American Tour In Five Years
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour- Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Soft Cell's Dave Ball Passes Away
Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'
5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video
Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'
Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album
Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video