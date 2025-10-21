Biffy Clyro Launching Intimate North American Tour

(Official Announcement) Biffy Clyro will launch their most intimate and exclusive North American headline tour yet. The band carefully selected eight storied rooms in major cities across the United States, choosing these spaces for their individual vibes, respective legacies, and gravitas as havens for rock and alternative music.

Given the highly curated nature of the tour, these shows will provide an unparalleled Biffy Clyro live experience not-yet witnessed on this side of the Pond. Expect a marathon set highlighted by signature sets and surprises.

The tour kicks off on December 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at Lodge Room, stops in Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge on December 10 and New York at Bowery Ballroom on December 13, and concludes in Washington, DC at Black Cat on December 14. Given the small capacities of each venue and demand for the three-piece, this tour will undoubtedly sell out.

A special Biffy Clyro presale goes live on Wednesday October 22 at 10am local time followed by venue and radio presales on Thursday October 23 at 10am local time. All presales end Thursday October 23 at 10pm local time. General on-sale commences Friday October 24 at 10am local time. Raue is the evening's special guest across all dates. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

OCTOBER - SPECIAL ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCES - ALL SOLD OUT

21st - Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai)

22nd - Glasgow, SWG3 (with Assai)

DECEMBER - US HEADLINE TOUR

2nd - Los Angeles, Lodge Room

5th - Denver, HQ

7th - Minneapolis, Fine Line

9th - St. Louis, Delmar Hall

10th - Chicago, Bottom Lounge

11th - Detroit, The Magic Stick

13th - New York, Bowery Ballroom

14th - Washington DC, Black Cat

JANUARY 2026 - HEADLINE TOUR

9th - Belfast, SSE Arena

10th - Dublin, 3Arena

12th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

14th - London, The O2

16th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

17th - Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)

18th - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th - Aberdeen, P&J Live

21st - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)

30th - Amsterdam, AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

31st - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Live (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY 2026 - HEADLINE TOUR

1st - Paris, Olympia

3rd - Valencia, Roig Arena

4th - Madrid, La Riviera (SOLD OUT)

5th - Lisbon, Sagres, Campo Pequeno

8th - Berne, Festhalle

9th - Zurich, Halle 622

11th - Milan, Alcatraz

12th - Munich, Zenith

13th - Offenbach, Stadthalle (SOLD OUT)

15th - Vienna, Gasometer

16th - Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

18th - Hamburg, Sporthalle

19th - Luxembourg, Rockhal

21st - Oslo, Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

22nd - Stockholm, Fallan

23rd - Copenhagen, Vega (SOLD OUT)

