Bleed From Within Plan Intimate The Dying Sun Tour

(NBR) Bleed From Within are pleased to announce an extensive run of intimate, headline shows for March 2026 across the UK and Ireland. This run will include Disembodied Tyrant and Baest as supports for most nights.

Bleed From Within stated: "The Dying Sun tour is something we've been waiting to announce for a very long time. The plan was to get back to our roots and follow a similar kind of routing that we would have done back in our formative years. Between 2007 and 2010, we performed countless times across the country in these cities and it really helped cement the foundations of our band.

"The name of the tour is a nod to one of our favourite tracks from our latest album, but also a teaser of what people can expect to hear at the shows... we consider Dying Sun a deep cut and we've already discussed a number of other songs from our catalogue that we would love to bring to the stage that people will not have heard for a VERY long time.

"To wrap things up, we are very happy to announce Disembodied Tyrant and Baest as the bands that will be joining us. Both these bands are making a real name for themselves in the world of heavy music and we cannot wait for you to see them. If you don't know them already, please educate yourself in advance.

"This tour is us connecting with the cities and songs that help build us. We hope to see you there! Ali, Davie, Goonzi, Kennedy, Steven"

Tickets will go on sale: Friday 24th October @ 10am UK time

BLEED FROM WITHIN - THE DYING SUN TOUR 2026

1st March Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room*

5th March Dublin @ The Academy

6th March Liverpool @ o2 Academy

7th March Leeds @ Stylus

8th March Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

10th March Norwich @ Epic Studios

12th March Bristol @ Electric Bristol

13th March Southampton @ The 1865

14th March Birmingham @ o2 Institute

*no Disembodied Tyrant or Baest

Bleed From Within are currently on tour in Australia with The Ghost Inside. Catch them on these dates:

21st October Adelaide @ The Gov

22nd October Brunswick @ Stay Gold *DEBUT AUS HEADLINE SHOW

23rd October Melbourne @ The Forum

24th October Sydney @ Enmore Theatre

26th October Brisbane @ The Tivoli

Related Stories

Bleed From Within Celebrate Zenith Release With 'Violent Nature' Visualizer

Bleed From Within Deliver 'God Complex' Video

Bleed From Within Announce New Album With 'In Place Of Your Halo' Video

Bleed From Within Announce The Zenith Tour

News > Bleed From Within