Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, DMC Lead Additions To Above Ground 4 Lineup

(SRO) The updated line-up for the 2025 "ABOVE GROUND 4" benefit concert, taking place this Sunday, October 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA has been finalized.

The bill now includes special guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot and Stone Sour), Billy Idol, DMC (Run DMC), Rick Springfield, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Josh Freese (NIN), B-Real (Cypress Hill), Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Gilby Clarke, Marc Labelle (Dirty Honey), Scott Shriner, Fred Coury, Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), along with Donovan Leitch, Franky Perez, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau, Derek Day, and the Above Ground singers: Laura Mace, Kitten Kuron, and Erica Canales.

The ABOVE GROUND 4 show will honor the groundbreaking self-titled debut albums by the New York Dolls (1973) and The Cars (1978), along with a special star-studded encore. Tickets are available here. Doors open at 7:00 PM and showtime is 8:00 PM.

Originally set for January 2025, the rescheduled show marks the fourth iteration of the event which will again raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. The ABOVE GROUND team made the decision to postpone the event until later in the year following the horrific wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles earlier this year.

