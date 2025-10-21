Gibson Launches The Back To The Future Collection

(Prime PR) In one of the most iconic scenes in film history, a Gibson ES-345 Cherry Red guitar took center stage in the film Back to the Future-and today, it's making history again. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the beloved Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, and in honor of October 21-officially recognized as Back to the Future Day-Gibson, the legendary global instrument brand, in partnership with Universal Products and Experiences proudly announces the Back to the Future Collection.

Featuring limited-edition ES-345 models from Gibson Custom and Epiphone, as well as an exclusive apparel line, the Back to the Future Collection is designed to thrill both guitar enthusiasts and fans of the iconic film. Music and film fans can stop by the Gibson Garage Nashville and London locations to see the entire Back to the Future Collection in person, and worldwide via Gibson.com.

This summer, Gibson and Michael J. Fox launched a global "Lost to the Future" search for the original Gibson ES-345 Cherry Red guitar played by Fox in Back to the Future during the unforgettable "Enchantment Under the Sea" dance scene-a moment that inspired generations of musicians after Marty McFly's electrifying performance of Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode." Despite efforts to find the guitar during the filming of the sequel, the guitar's whereabouts remained a mystery. Fans worldwide have been submitting tips at www.LostToTheFuture.com, and after thousands of submissions, Gibson has narrowed the search and is actively pursuing a handful of promising leads to locate and authenticate what may be the most significant guitar in movie history.

"Bringing this guitar to life has been a passion project for many years, and it's incredibly exciting to finally see it become a reality," says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. "We couldn't be prouder of how these guitars turned out-they're truly special. This is the guitar that inspired me, and countless others from my generation, to pick up playing in the first place."

The Back to the Future 1955 ES-345 Collector's Edition from Gibson Custom is limited to just 88 guitars worldwide, a nod to The Time Machine from the film, and features a stunning Cherry Red finish with exclusive design details. The Epiphone Back to the Future ES-345, limited to 1,985 guitars globally, celebrates the year the blockbuster film hit theaters and offers fans an accessible way to own a piece of cinematic and musical history. In addition to the guitars, there's also an exclusive range of Back to the Future apparel and accessories, including tees, hats, collectible guitar pick tins, a guitar strap, and an AXE HEAVEN mini guitar that will delight collectors and fans alike.

Although the movie's high school dance takes place in 1955, the guitar used was a Gibson ES-345, a model originally introduced in 1959. Supplied by Norman Harris of Norman's Rare Guitars, the Cherry Red ES-345 visual appeal and sonic presence made it a perfect fit for the film's "Enchantment Under the Sea" scene.

The Back to the Future 1955 ES-345 Collector's Edition-a masterfully crafted homage to the guitar that bridged generations. Built with a thinline, three-ply ES body of maple-poplar-maple and a solid maple centerblock for enhanced sustain and reduced feedback, this instrument is as sonically rich as it is visually striking. The mahogany neck, joined with hide glue and featuring a long tenon, sports a 1961 Authentic Thin D-Shape profile and a bound rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets. True to the original guitar's rare design, it includes a single parallelogram inlay at the 12th fret-a detail unique to the original guitar that was used in the Back to the Future film.

Equipped with a pair of unpotted Gibson Custombucker pickups featuring alnico 3 magnets, the guitar offers a wide tonal palette. Each pickup is hand-wired to individual volume and tone controls using CTS potentiometers and paper-in-oil capacitors. A mono Varitone switch adds further tonal flexibility, while aged gold hardware and a Bigsby B7 vibrato tailpiece complete the upscale ES-345 aesthetic. The Murphy Lab's expert aging process gives the guitar a beautifully worn-in look, honoring both the legacy of Gibson's craftsmanship and the cinematic moment that made this model iconic.

Limited to only 88 pieces-a nod to the film's time-traveling speed-the Collector's Edition is handcrafted by the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee. Every detail, from the reverse-engineered 1950s specs to the and-stained Cherry Red finish, has been meticulously recreated. Each guitar comes housed in a Lifton hardshell case adorned with Marvin Berry and The Starlighters graphics, along with a curated selection of case candy, making this a truly timeless collector's piece.

