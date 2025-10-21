.

Judas Priest Donate $100,000 To Los Angeles Fire Department

10-21-2025
(Chipster) The members of Judas Priest were very pleased to donate $100,000 US to the Los Angeles Fire Department before their show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 19th 2025.

This was a contribution from the band was to help the people who suffered damage due to the recent fires that devastated the area.

The members of Judas Priest met with six of the fire fighters from the LAFD to present them with the check.

