Kenny Chesney Returning To Sphere Las Vegas Next Spring

When too much fun isn't enough, remix, re-set, maybe even add a few songs and head back to Sphere in Las Vegas! Having taken No Shoes Nation into a whole new dimension at Sphere this spring, Kenny Chesney made the decision there was more he wanted to do, songs to explore in this new realm and great times to be had with No Shoes Nation under giant technicolor displays - so much so, he soft announced it from stage his final weekend.

"You can't truly understand until you start playing music with all the people there, feeling that energy and the way the visuals and the songs just consume people," Chesney said of the decision to come back. "The more I watched the fans having this experience I'm sure they couldn't imagine, the more ideas I had - both to reconfigure some of last year's songs, and a few songs that seemed like they should get this immersive treatment - and wanted to do.

"I think there are so many ways for people to play this venue, but I feel pretty sure nobody has had more fun there, brought more joy - or that freewheeling Sandbar experience - than No Shoes Nation. And wherever they sat, we could hear 'em, too. So, if you didn't get to see it, c'mon! And if you did, well, come live those songs again - because this isn't something you get to do every single year!"

USA Today headlined their review "Kenny Chesney delivers a vibrant, visually arresting feast," praising the "sonic and visual rollercoaster" in the way Sphere's technology was used to maximize both the clarity of sound and the immersive video components. Given the chance to share this experience with anyone who might've missed it, or share with those who want one more ride, the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame electee decided to do one more string of shows at Sphere.

The only country artist to be in Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the last 15, Chesney was also the first country artist to headline the 17,600-seat venue known for Sphere Immersive Sound, which includes 167,000 individual speakers that can be dialed in to each section with dazzling specificity, and immersive visual capabilities that deliver over 264 billion pixels across a screen that's 160,000 square feet.

And this year, there will also be a refreshed Guitars, Tiki Bars experience open to the fans. Even more exciting for the VIP package holders, there will be a separate, designated Vibe Room with its own surf shop, bar and location.

With Heart Life Music, the book chronicling his journey through music about to unpack everything that led to Sphere, he marvels, "I'm not the kind of person who loves to be in one place for very long if there's not an ocean. But it was so cool having this experience with all the fans, seeing their faces and watching that party in the second and third levels - because it's finally close enough to see - that I had to do it again."

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for Kenny Chesney's newly announced shows at Sphere, with Vibee's exclusive three-day presale window live now. All Concert & Hotel Experience Packages include a choice of 'The Sandbar' (floor GA) or premium reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere. 'Live Like We Do' package holders will enjoy additional VIP perks, including priority entry to Sphere, access to exclusive VIP space 'The Vibe Room' with a dedicated merch store, priority access to 'Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love - the Kenny Chesney Fan Experience,' luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, an exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag which includes a copy of his new book Heart Life Music, and more. For guests who do not require accommodation, the 'Roll Like We Do' VIP Concert Experience Packages offer the same perks included in 'Live Like We Do' packages, minus hotel stay or airport transfer. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee's packages, please visit kennychesney.vibee.com.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere 2026 Dates:

Friday, June 19

Saturday, June 20

Wednesday, June 24

Friday, June 26

Saturday, June 27

