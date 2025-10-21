Mad Max Recruit Dark Heart's Alan Clark As Their New Singer

(ROAR) German hard rock veterans Mad Max proudly open a new chapter in their 45-year legacy with the announcement of their new lead singer Alan Clark from Durham, UK - also known from the band Dark Heart! Alan's authentic British rock spirit and commanding melodic voice bring fresh energy to the band as they prepare for an exciting run of releases leading into their 45th anniversary in 2026.

"I feel super excited and honoured to be part of the Mad Max legacy, looking forward to getting started on the new album and playing a lot of shows with the guys... keep believing and keep the faith!" Alan Clark comments.

Mad Max founding member Jurgen Breforth adds: "When I founded Mad Max in 1981 all my idols and influences came from the UK like Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Status Quo or Iron Maiden. So it was always my dream to have a native speaker from the UK in the band but it never happened until now. I am excited to celebrate Mad Max's 45th anniversary with Alan and to record the new studio album with him."

Before entering the next era, Mad Max are looking back where it all began: on November 28th, 2025, the band will re-release their legendary debut recordings - the EP In Concert (1981) and the groundbreaking full-length Heavy Metal (1982) - both newly remastered by Rolf Munkes (Crematory, etc.) and available on CD, LP, and digital via ROAR - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music.

The Heavy Metal reissue also includes unreleased photo material, detailed liner notes, and exclusive insights into the band's early days, along with a special Mad Max comic drawn by the acclaimed Latin American artist Arturo Said.

Looking ahead, 2026 will see the release of the brand-new studio album Stories Of Destiny via ROAR. This monumental record resurrects extraordinary songs that had remained in the shadows for decades - now reimagined and brought to life by Breforth and the current line-up featuring new singer Alan Clark.

Adding to the excitement, Crush Concerts will now handle all national and international concert and festival bookings for MAD MAX, ensuring the band's global return to the stage in style.

Fans can expect the ultimate MAD MAX experience: The legendary Heavy Metal reissue this November, the much-awaited new studio offering Stories Of Destiny in 2026, and a full touring schedule alongside their powerful new frontman. The legacy continues - stronger than ever!

