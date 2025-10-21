mgk To Perform 'Tickets To My Downfall' On Lost Americana Tour

(Live Nation) Five years after redefining the sound of pop-punk with his chart-topping album Tickets To My Downfall, multi-platinum recording artist mgk is celebrating its legacy with a week-long rollout of unreleased songs from the era. Starting Tuesday, October 21, fans can expect a new track from the vault every morning at 9:25AM PT, a nod to the album's original release date of September 25. mgk kicks off the week with a new track "no cell phones in rehab."

To mark the milestone, mgk will also perform Tickets To My Downfall during the 2025 North America run of his Lost Americana Tour, giving fans a rare, live front-to-back experience of the album that became a cultural phenomenon.

Originally released in 2020, Tickets To My Downfall debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking mgk's first chart-topping album and cementing his genre-bending evolution from rapper to rock star. The project produced multiple platinum hits including "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," and earned widespread acclaim for bringing pop-punk back to mainstream prominence.

The Lost Americana Tour is set to be his biggest global headline run yet, bringing him to major arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand across the 67 worldwide shows. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will showcase mgk's evolution as one of music's most dynamic live performers, blending rap, rock, and alt-pop with the high-energy spectacle that has made his shows a must-see worldwide

Joining him and powerhouse Wiz Khalifa, appearing on select dates, will be rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf, whose fearless lyricism and evocative live performances have made her one of the most exciting new voices to watch. Additionally, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE'WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night will join as special guests on various tour stops.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Lost Americana VIP Lounge, specially designed merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

THE LOST AMERICANA TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA 2025

Sat Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Warped Tour Orlando^

Tue Nov 18 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*

Thu Nov 20 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 21 - Las Vegas, NV - F1 Las Vegas^

Sun Nov 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center*

Sat Nov 29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Mon Dec 01 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Thu Dec 04 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*

Sat Dec 06 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Mon Dec 08 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum*

Wed Dec 10 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

Fri Dec 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Sat Dec 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

Sun Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena*

Tue Dec 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Fri Dec 19 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena*

EUROPE 2026

Sun Feb 15 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena*

Tue Feb 17 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle*

Wed Feb 18 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle*

Fri Feb 20 - Krakow, PL - TAURON Arena*

Sat Feb 21 - Prague, CZ - O2 arena*

Tue Feb 24 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena*

Wed Feb 25 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

Fri Feb 27 - Paris, FR - adidas arena*

Mon Mar 02 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS arena*

Tue Mar 03 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome*

Thu Mar 05 - London, UK - The O2*

Sat Mar 07 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live*

Sun Mar 08 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

Tue Mar 10 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham*

Thu Mar 12 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena*

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wed Apr 08 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena***

Sat Apr 11 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena***

Tue Apr 14 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena***

Thu Apr 16 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre***

Sat Apr 18 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena***

NORTH AMERICA 2026

Fri May 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 16 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord+~

Sun May 17 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+~

Wed May 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater+~

Fri May 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater+~

Sat May 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+~

Sun May 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion+~

Wed May 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+~

Fri May 29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 30 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium+~

Sun May 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion+>

Tue Jun 02 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+>

Wed Jun 03 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live+>

Fri Jun 05 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater+>

Sat Jun 06 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre+>

Tue Jun 09 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+>

Wed Jun 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake+>

Fri Jun 12 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+>

Sat Jun 13 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater+>

Sun Jun 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage+>

Tue Jun 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre+=

Wed Jun 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater+=

Fri Jun 19 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+=

Sat Jun 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center+=

Fri Jun 26 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+^^

Sat Jun 27 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+^^

Mon Jun 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena+^^

Tue Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre+^^

Wed Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater+^^

^Non-LN

+With support from Wiz Khalifa

*With support from Julia Wolf

***With support from honestav

~With support from Beauty School Dropout

>With support from DE'WAYNE

=With support from Mod Sun

^^With support from Emo Nite

