Michael Monroe Shares 'Rockin' Horse' Video

(TAG) Michael Monroe has released his brand new video "Rockin' Horse" to announce his new studio album, Outerstellar, which is set for release via
Silver Lining Music on February 20th 2026.
"Rockin' Horse is a cool, rockin' song that we made a great fun video for with the fantastic director Leigh Brooks," comments Michael Monroe. "We got into different characters on the so called 'Waking Up With Michael Monroe' TV morning show with me as the host. And it's the first time ever you can see me without make up(!). Great fun and good times. Hope you enjoy it!"
"'What 'genre' is Michael Monroe?' Oh, go and throw yourself back into the shoebox you restrict yourself to if you need a genre... How about 'sweet smelling leathery sweat wrapped in one of the greatest rock 'n' roll voices?' How about 'harmonies and vibes swimming in silk scarves and lounging on a beaten sofa in leather pants, with the AM hours alive and the melodies so, so intoxicating?' And how about 'attitude! Which screams carefree not carelessness, confidence not arrogance, a cocksure sense of self-bathed in the sheer joy of playing the religious experience of real rock 'n' roll.'"
From loud crashing guitars to harmonicas, to gorgeous acoustic moments, you'll sing, you'll dance, you'll shiver, you'll shake, and you'll smell this wonderful exhilarating record in all its weathered biker jacket incense-coated glory and you'll also realize that whatever the hell is going on in the world right now, when you put this album on, it's an instant escape to carefree days and an emancipation from worries, fears and woes.
It is EXACTLY what rock 'n' roll in its truest sense is meant to be, and Michael Monroe is handing you permission to get lost in the love of it. In fact, just stop reading this, get off your 'Rockin' Horse' and go see Michael Monroe on tour at your first opportunity! In support of the release of Outerstellar, Michael Monroe and band will embark on a UK co-headline tour with Buckcherry, kicking
off in Southampton on February 24th.
