Morgan Wallen Shares '20 Cigarettes' Video

As "I Got Better" becomes Morgan Wallen's 20th Country Aircheck/Mediabase No. 1, and his fifth No. 1 from I'm The Problem, the 19x Billboard Music Award winner arrives with "20 Cigarettes" as most-added at Country radio today, while also sharing a simmering music video to coincide with impact.

Celebrated by Billboard as a "smartly told tale" and "a full movie in a three-minute song," the story-song of "20 Cigarettes" is once again brought to life by director Justin Clough. The moonlit video recounts love lost and found again under the haze of cigarette smoke. "20 Cigarettes" was written by Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass and Josh Miller.

Clough also produced Wallen's recently-released music video for "I Got Better," which uses a car accident as a metaphor for the wreckage of a relationship. The storyline follows Wallen as he walks away from the crash, his wounds gradually beginning to heal as he does so.

Both songs hail from Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, released on May 16. I'm The Problem spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It also became Wallen's first album to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts - making him one of only five artists to debut at summit with a country album.

The project debuted at No. 1 in seven countries upon release. In Australia, I'm The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 album by a country artist in 10 years, with three consecutive weeks atop the ARIA albums chart, while "What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Australia's Country Airplay chart.

