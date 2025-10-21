Puscifer Announces New Album And North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Puscifer, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round releases Normal Isn't, their first new album in over five years, on Feb. 6 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

The record channels the post-punk influences that shaped the members' early musical experiences while pushing into darker, more guitar-driven territory. "We're definitely leaning into our early influences," Keenan shares. "It's the place where goth meets punk. It's where I came from."

The band previews the 11-song collection with the release of "Self Evident" and its accompanying video, filmed during a special August performance at Exchange L.A., where the group previewed the album in full for an intimate crowd of fans.

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's Sessanta tour, Normal Isn't blends the dark electronics and sharp humor Puscifer is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

For Keenan, this release represents a new approach to songwriting. While he's always been deeply involved in shaping Puscifer's sound, this time he set-up his own digital recording system and built full song ideas before presenting them to Mat and Carina.

That shift gives the music fresh immediacy, one that Round says changed the dynamic in the studio. "Instead of just saying, 'I want this to sound like Fleetwood Mac on cocaine if they had a baby with PJ Harvey,' Maynard was showing us his intention, which was really cool," she explains. "In Puscifer, any idea can totally change without any preciousness, and everybody is on board - not unlike an insane asylum. We found each other because we're demented in a symbiotic way."

"Normal Isn't reflects this time we are living in," Keenan adds. "As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Contributors to the new collection include Greg Edwards (bass), Gunnar Olsen (drums), and Sarah Jones (drums) with guests Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"), Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

Puscifer has simultaneously announced a North American tour in support of the album, kicking off on March 20 in Las Vegas and closing at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. local time via Puscifer.com. A 36-hour artist pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time using the code PSC26.

Normal Isn't tracklisting:

1. Thrust

2. Normal Isn't

3. Bad Wolf

4. Self Evident

5. A Public Stoning

6. The Quiet Parts

7. Mantastic

8. Pendulum

9. ImpetuoUs

10. Seven One

11. The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)

Normal Isn't North American tour dates:

March 20 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

March 24 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

March 25 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

March 27 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle

March 28 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

March 31 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 1 Durham, NC DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center

April 3 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

April 4 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 7 New York, NY Terminal 5

April 8 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

April 10 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 15 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 16 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

April 18 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

April 19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

April 21 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

April 23 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

April 25 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 26 Milwaukee, WI Landmark Credit Union Live

April 28 Madison, WI The Sylvee

April 30 St. Louis, MO The Factory

May 1 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

May 3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 5 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

May 8 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 9 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

May 11 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

May 13 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

May 14 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

