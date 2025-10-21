Shudder to Think Launching First U.S. Tour In 17 Years

(Grandstand Media) Fresh off of their riveting performance at Riot Fest, post-hardcore art rock pioneers Shudder to Think return to the road this week, launching their first U.S. tour in 17 years in Boston this Thursday, October 23, concluding in Los Angeles on November 11. Along the way they will play in their hometown of Washington, DC on October 24 and two sold out shows in New York City on October 25.
The band's touring lineup features Pony Express Record-era bandmates Craig Wedren on lead vocals, Nathan Larson on guitar, and Adam Wade on drums alongside Clint Walsh on guitar and Jherek Bischoff on bass.
Last year, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1994 album Pony Express Record - their first album on Epic Records, following several releases on Dischord Records. In a recent Sunday Review, Pitchfork gave the album a 9.1 and noted it as, "one of the strangest, most exhilarating products of the post-Nevermind alternative rock boom... by D.C. hardcore alchemists Shudder to Think" and Stereogum noted it as "a masterwork of alternate dimension progressive pop."
By the late-90's, Shudder to Think dove into the world of scoring films and creating music for soundtracks with the 1998 releases of Jesse Peretz's First Love, Last Rites; Lisa Cholodenko's High Art and the Todd Haynes epic, Velvet Goldmine. Wedren and Larson have gone on to be prolific film and television composers with Wedren working on YELLOWJACKETS, Wet Hot American Summer, The School Of Rock, Laurel Canyon and more; and Larson working on Our Idiot Brother, The Skeleton Twins, Juliet, Naked and High Fidelity (TV series), among others.
SHUDDER TO THINK TOUR DATES
Oct 23 Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Oct 24 Washington, DC - Black Cat
Oct 25 - New York, NY - Night Club 101 (early show)
Oct 25 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (late show)
Nov 07 Portland, OR - Star Theater
Nov 08 Seattle, WA - Barboza
Nov 10 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Nov 11 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
