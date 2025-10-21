Steep Canyon Rangers Return With 'Circling The Drain' Video

GRAMMY Award-winning Americana and bluegrass trailblazers Steep Canyon Rangers return with "Circling The Drain," a new song that channels the band's signature mix of high energy and instrumental brilliance, accompanied by its official video shot in their hometown of Asheville and filmed by Fiasco Media and IamAvl.

Penned and sung by Graham Sharp, "Circling The Drain" unleashes pure bluegrass intensity. Fueled by Sharp's driving banjo, Nicky Sanders' fiery fiddle, and the Rangers' trademark soaring harmonies, the track captures the will to hold on when everything else fades. Equal parts grit and grace, it's a survivor's anthem proving once again the Rangers' rare ability to transform hard truths into an unstoppable sound.

Recorded by Julian Dryer, mixed by Derek Studt, and produced by Mike Ashworth and Steep Canyon Rangers, the track features the group's hallmark musicianship: Aaron Burdett (guitar); Michael Ashworth (percussion, guitar, harmony vocals); Mike Guggino (mandolin, mandola, harmony vocals); Nicky Sanders (fiddle); Barrett Smith (bass); and Graham Sharp (banjo, lead vocals).

Following the release of their empowering single "Next Act," released earlier this year, "Circling The Drain" marks the band's latest new music since 2024's Live at Greenfield Lake, their first live album of original material. The record set a Billboard milestone, earning the Rangers their latest No.1 on the Bluegrass Albums Chart, tying Old Crow Medicine Show for the most chart-topping albums in history, while also debuting across six different Billboard charts.

Alongside the new single, the Rangers' nationwide tour schedule now stretches into 2026, featuring headline dates and select performances with longtime collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short. From the Carolinas to California, the extensive run includes iconic clubs, performing art centers, and theater shows in 30 markets.

Steep Canyon Rangers Tour Dates

October 24 - Embassy Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN*

October 25 - Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN*

November 7-8 - Wang Theatre - Boston, MA*

November 14 - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

November 15 - Memorial Hall OTR - Cincinnati, OH

November 20 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

November 21-22 - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, PA*

December 4 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY*

December 5 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT*

January 16 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

January 17 - Wright Auditorium - Greenville, NC

January 22 - Manship Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

January 24 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

January 25 - Highland Park United Methodist Church - Dallas, TX

January 29 - The Majestic Empire Foundation - San Antonio, TX*

January 30 - Bass Concert Hall - Austin, TX*

February 20 - Weinberg Center for the Arts - Frederick, MD

February 27 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI*

February 28 - Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis, MN*

March 4 - Montalvo Arts Center - Saratoga, CA

March 5 - The Freight - Berkeley, CA

March 7 - Clark Center for the Performing Arts - Arroyo Grande, CA

March 8 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

March 13 - DAR Constitutional Hall - Washington, DC*

March 14 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA*

March 22 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN^

March 26 - Parker Arts Culture and Events Center - Parker, CO

April 11 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA*

April 13 - BJCC Concert Hall - Birmingham, AL*

April 25-26 - KeyBank State Theatre - Cleveland, OH*

* w/ Steve Martin & Martin Short

^ w /Nashville Symphony

Related Stories

Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Next Act' Video and Extend Tour Into 2026

Steep Canyon Rangers Set Record for Most No. 1 Albums on Billboard's Bluegrass Chart

Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Can't Get Home' From New Live Package

Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Morning Shift' Live

News > Steep Canyon Rangers