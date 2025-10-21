Sticky Fingers Returning To North America For First Time In Seven Years

(Live Nation) After seven long years, genre-bending Australian favorites Sticky Fingers are making their return to North America. Produced by Live Nation, the Sticky Fingers 2026 Tour will bring their signature blend of psych-rock, reggae, and indie soul to major cities across the U.S. and Canada next spring, with support from Canadian singer-songwriter Ruby Waters.
The highly anticipated run marks the band's first North American tour since 2019, giving fans their long-awaited chance to experience songs from two new albums performed live for the very first time on this side of the globe. Sticky Fingers will deliver a career-spanning setlist that bridges their early hits and newer fan favorites.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 AM Local.
TOUR DATES:
Sat Feb 28 | Honolulu, HI | Republik*
Tue Mar 03 | San Diego, CA | SOMA
Wed Mar 04 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Fri Mar 06 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues
Sat Mar 07 | Austin, TX | Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sun Mar 08 | New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 10 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Wed Mar 11 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Fri Mar 13 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Sat Mar 14 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
Mon Mar 16 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Mar 17 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu Mar 19 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues
Fri Mar 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Mar 22 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS
Wed Mar 25 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre
Sun Mar 29 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Mar 31 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Thu Apr 02 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
Fri Apr 03 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum
Sat Apr 04 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
Mon Apr 06 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Wed Apr 08 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
Thu Apr 09 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
*Not A Live Nation Date
