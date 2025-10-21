Sticky Fingers Returning To North America For First Time In Seven Years

(Live Nation) After seven long years, genre-bending Australian favorites Sticky Fingers are making their return to North America. Produced by Live Nation, the Sticky Fingers 2026 Tour will bring their signature blend of psych-rock, reggae, and indie soul to major cities across the U.S. and Canada next spring, with support from Canadian singer-songwriter Ruby Waters.

The highly anticipated run marks the band's first North American tour since 2019, giving fans their long-awaited chance to experience songs from two new albums performed live for the very first time on this side of the globe. Sticky Fingers will deliver a career-spanning setlist that bridges their early hits and newer fan favorites.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 AM Local.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 28 | Honolulu, HI | Republik*

Tue Mar 03 | San Diego, CA | SOMA

Wed Mar 04 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Mar 06 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Sat Mar 07 | Austin, TX | Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sun Mar 08 | New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 10 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Wed Mar 11 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri Mar 13 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 14 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon Mar 16 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 17 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Mar 19 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues

Fri Mar 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Mar 22 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS

Wed Mar 25 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

Sun Mar 29 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Mar 31 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Thu Apr 02 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Fri Apr 03 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum

Sat Apr 04 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

Mon Apr 06 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Wed Apr 08 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

Thu Apr 09 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

*Not A Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels

Rolling Stones Break Out 'Sticky Fingers' Rarity For London

The Rolling Stones Debut Sticky Fingers Classics In Milan

News > Sticky Fingers