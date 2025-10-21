System Of A Down And Deftones Lead Inaugural Sick New World Texas Lineup

(Official Announcement) System Of A Down and Deftones ignite the inaugural Sick New World Texas, taking place at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on October 24, 2026. The massive lineup features heavy hitters Slayer, performing Reign in Blood, Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI, Ministry, Mastodon, Power Trip, and many more.

Fans can sign up now at SickNewWorldFest.com/Texas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10am CT. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

Sick New World Texas marks the first expansion following two massively successful editions of Sick New World Las Vegas, which will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, 2026 with performances from System Of A Down and KoRn, plus Bring Me The Horizon and more.

GA, GA+, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets available. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shaded seating, air-conditioned restrooms, food and drink for purchase and more. VIP tickets include a dedicated entry lane into the festival, preferred viewing area by main stage, entry into the VIP Lounge featuring shaded seating, charging stations, dedicated merch tent for festival merch, air-conditioned restrooms and more. Ultimate VIP tickets include all VIP amenities plus access to elevated views of both main stages with shaded, open lounge seating, entry into the Ultimate VIP Lounge with a dedicated VIP concierge team, complimentary lockers, three drink vouchers for craft cocktails, beer, wine and/or non-alcoholic beverages, one meal voucher for exclusive food options and much more.

