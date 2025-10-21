System Of A Down and KoRn Lead Sick New World Las Vegas 2026 Lineup

(Official Announcement) System Of A Down and KoRn will return to Sick New World Las Vegas, taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, 2026. The staggering lineup features additional performances from Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, and many more.

Fans can sign up now at SickNewWorldFest.com/Vegas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning Thursday, October 23 at 10am PT. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

Fans of Sick New World will be excited to learn that the festival will expand in 2026 with a second show, the inaugural Sick New World Texas, taking place October 24, 2026 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas with performances from System Of A Down and Deftones, plus Slayer performing Reign in Blood and more.

GA, GA+, and VIP tickets as well as VIP Cabanas available. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shaded seating, air-conditioned restrooms, food and drink for purchase and more. VIP tickets include a dedicated entry lane into the festival, preferred viewing area by main stage, entry into the VIP Lounge featuring shaded seating, charging stations, dedicated merch tent for festival merch, air-conditioned restrooms and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include all VIP amenities for up to 10 tickets with the ultimate roped-off viewing area with shade, security and VIP service, two complimentary bottles, food vouchers for the entire party, private dedicated entrance and more.

