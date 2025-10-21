T-Pain Shares 'Club Husband' Video That He Created

Following last week's release of his viral single "Club Husband," T-Pain has released its official video - a feel-good visual written, directed, and edited by the artist himself.

Following pressure from fans to drop the song after an old snippet resurfaced online, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon sought out to match the fun vibe of the song with a short-film that brings Theodore and his Steve Urkel-style dad gang to life in the way only T-Pain can... stopping just short of doing "The Carlton."

"So, in my career I've had plenty of alter egos like Teddy Pain, Teddy Verseti, and Teddy Penderazdoun... the list goes on," said T-Pain. "But 'Theodore' just felt like the perfect name for the Club Husband version of me, ha! I mean, just look at him - that guy right there is a Theodore for sure. This video is really about being yourself, having fun and making sure people like you for being you. I had to bring out all my Florida dads for this one though. I actually flew down to Tallahassee and held open auditions for the dancing dads. They just had to have that Florida in them, you know? They couldn't just be people from somewhere else who learned a few Florida dances. They had to really live it. We brought them all up from Tallahassee to shoot the video."

The TP20 Fall Tour, which celebrates 20-years of legendary music, moments, and the Nappy Boy empire T-Pain has built since the release of his debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga in 2005, is officially underway. The series of dates pay tribute to the massive influence the groundbreaking artist has had on pop culture over the past two decades, and the hitmaker is being joined by EARTHGANG and Armani White on most dates.

Related Stories

T-Pain Officially Releases Viral Hit 'Club Husband'

Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix

Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'

News > T-Pain