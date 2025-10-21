The Band Loula Share 'Who Gets To Heaven (Nobody Knows)' Live Video

Emerging country duo The Band Loula has released Live from Indiana recordings of their tongue and cheek fan-favorite track "Who Gets To Heaven (Nobody Knows)" and a stirring cover of Johnny Cash's iconic "Folsom Prison Blues."
Captured during their July 19 performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, while on Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour, the recordings spotlight the duo's signature harmonies and soulful storytelling in a raw, live setting. "Who Gets To Heaven (Nobody Knows)" is lighting up social media, with fans loving its playful take on celebrity and cultural figures. The audience erupted in amused surprise at the unexpected mentions throughout the song.
The Band Loula is also set to return to the Grand Ole Opry on November 15, building on the acclaim of their debut performance, where they received a standing ovation.
The new tracks arrive following the release of their acclaimed debut EP, Sweet Southern Summer, out now via Warner Music Nashville, which features "Who Gets To Heaven (Nobody Knows)" as one of its centerpiece songs.
North Georgia natives and longtime friends, The Band Loula continues to garner widespread attention across the industry with their undeniable chemistry and near-blood harmonies, and recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut, for which they received a standing ovation.
Powerful live performers, The Band Loula has spent much of the past few years touring alongside artists such as Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Paul Cauthen, Elle King and Brent Cobb. They recently wrapped up Dierks Bentley's extensive Broken Branches Tour and will continue on the road with Lukas Nelson for his American Romance Tour for the remainder of the month. Tickets are also on sale now for their Tortuga performance next year. See below for the complete tour itinerary.
SWEET SOUTHERN SUMMER TRACKLIST
Running Off the Angels
Sweet Southern Summer
Can't Please 'Em All
Karma's the Devil
I Love Leavers
Who Gets The Heaven (Nobody Knows)
The Band Loula Confirmed Tour Dates supporting Lukas Nelson
October 21 /// Cleveland, OH /// Globe Iron
October 22 /// Detroit, MI /// Majestic Theatre
October 24 /// Milwaukee, WI /// The Rave
October 25 /// Madison, WI /// The Sylvee
October 26 /// Chicago, IL /// The Vic
October 28 /// Saint Paul, MN /// Palace Theater
October 29 /// Omaha, NE /// The Admiral
October 31 /// Denver, CO /// Paramount Theatre
