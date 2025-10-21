The Pineapple Thief Announce Anthology Earbook 'Retracing Our Steps'

(SSP) Retracing Our Steps is a return to the beating heart of The Pineapple Thief's most formative years, spanning the albums What We Have Sown (2007), Tightly Unwound (2008), Someone Here Is Missing (2010), All The Wars (2012) and Magnolia (2014).

Set for release on December 12th 2025 on Kscope, this 8-disc collection features rarities, acoustic reinterpretations, and new stereo and immersive mixes, charting the band's evolution through a pivotal chapter in their history.

Each recording has been remixed and remastered in 2025 by Bruce Soord (remix) and Steve Kitch (remaster). Disc 8, the Blu-ray, extends this new vision with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and hi-res stereo mixes, breathing new life into the classic tracks.

As well as the 8 discs, Retracing Our Steps also includes a 76-page hardback book written by esteemed music journalist Polly Glass (Classic Rock, Prog), featuring first-hand memories and personal correspondence between Soord and longtime friend and devoted fan Peter Clemens. Through fresh reflections, interviews and photography, Bruce revisits the long nights and small victories, the friendships and near-misses, and the countless 'massive wakeup calls' that shaped the music.

Retracing Our Steps discs

1. What We Have Sown (2007) 2025 Mix - Includes 3 bonus tracks, 'You Sign Out' (2025 Mix), 'Before It Costs Us' (2025 Mix) and 'Well, I Think That's What You Said?' (Alternate Version, 2025 Mix)

2. Tightly Unwound (2008) 2025 Mix

3. The Dawn Raids (2009) 2025 Mix + rarities

4. Someone Here Is Missing (2010) 2025 Mix + Show A Little Love EP 2025 Mix

5. All The Wars (2012) 2025 Mix - Includes 3 bonus tracks, 'You Don't Look So Innocent' (2025 Mix), 'What Are You Saying?' (2025 Mix) and 'Every Last Moment' (2025 Mix)

6. Magnolia (2014) 2025 Mix - Includes 2 bonus tracks, 'The Fins Fan Me' (2025 Mix) and 'Steal This Life' (2025 Mix)

7. The Acoustic Versions

8. Blu-Ray (Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD + MA/24/48 Stereo mixes of all tracks)

