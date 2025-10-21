Warren Haynes Reveals The Christmas Jam Lineup

(Press Here) Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam has revealed the lineup and ticketing details for this year's 33rd annual event. The Christmas Jam - one of the most celebrated and longest-running live concerts in the U.S. - returns to ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC on Saturday, December 13th.

The 2025 lineup includes Warren Haynes & Friends, Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, and A Very Special Xmas Jam Tribute to Phil Lesh featuring Warren Haynes, Grahame Lesh, Jimmy Herring, John Molo, and Jason Crosby, plus special guests and more. Christmas Jam, also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo, will once again benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Local in-person pre-sale tickets will be available first at the Arena Box Office on Thursday, October 23rd at 10am ET to continue to serve the local community who are an integral part of the event's continued success. Nationwide pre-sale tickets, including VIP with exclusive access to the pre-Jam as well as travel packages, will be available on Friday, October 24th at 10am ET and the public on-sale will commence on Tuesday, October 28th at 10am ET. Visit www.xmasjam.com for ticketing details and to purchase.

This year will be extra special for the Asheville community as last year's Christmas Jam was forced to pivot its plans following the devastating damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. In his ongoing efforts to raise money for his beloved hometown, Haynes partnered with Dave Matthews Band to host SOULSHINE at Madison Square Garden in November 2024. The sold-out, star-studded benefit, which also featured performances from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Goose along with special guests Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Robert Randolph, Joe Russo, Trombone Shorty, and Ben Jaffe, raised over $4.5 million for relief and recovery efforts in Western North Carolina as well as Florida. Local Asheville beneficiaries from SOULSHINE included Christmas Jam partners Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville along with ArtsAVL and Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR), Equal Plates Project, Mountain BizWorks, and Each 1 Teach 1.

"Every Christmas Jam is special, but this coming one, the first since Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville and the surrounding areas, has an added significance and importance," shares Haynes. "We will not only continue to raise money for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and Beloved Asheville, but with the help of all the attendees, we'll also be supporting the local tourism and hospitality industry and small businesses who still need help. We're working on a few surprises to make this year's Jam one to remember. I'm really looking forward to getting back home to Asheville!"

Held each year in Asheville, the Christmas Jam - curated by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, guitar legend and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes - sees performing artists, volunteers, and friends from all over the country coming together to raise funds for longtime partner Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and newer partner BeLoved Asheville. Over the last 35+ years, Christmas Jam has raised nearly $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, constructing over 50 homes and helping to pay infrastructure and development costs of entire Habitat neighborhoods. On the other end of the spectrum working to help with the region's housing needs is BeLoved Asheville, which assists those struggling with housing insecurity to create innovative solutions. Together, these local housing organizations are ensuring more neighbors have a decent place to live.

More info on "Xmas Jam By Day" events and concerts, the annual "Before The Jam, Lend A Hand" event, and more happenings taking place that weekend to follow.

