Watch Finn Wolfhard Performs 'Everytown There's a Darling' Live From Vevo Studios

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Finn Wolfhard 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of "Everytown there's a darling" from his debut studio album, Happy Birthday, via AWAL.

The 'Live from Vevo Studios' series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of visual performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.

Wolfhard released his debut album at the start of the summer, sharing nine personal songs diving into a reflection of his life. After sharing previous records with his bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys, Happy Birthday marks his first solo venture.

The album stemmed from a personal challenge: to pen 50 songs by the end of 2022. "I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff," he explains, "but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to The Aubreys. I started realising a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness. All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn't know with which songs."

On balancing music and acting, Wolfhard explained to Under the Radar, "Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I'm really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it's just a different thing now that I'm an adult and that it's a career. I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it's a different kind of feeling I'm after." Watch it below:

