Adam Green Shares Video For 'Falling Around'

Adam Green returns today with his poetic new EP, Falling Around, available everywhere now via his own Average Cabbage Records. Green's final installment of a trilogy of EPs released over the last two years includes the title track, "Falling Around," premiering today alongside an official music video.

The EP features Green's longtime musical collaborators James Richardson (MGMT), Jesse Kotansky, and Loren Humphrey (prod. Cameron Winter, eng. Geese) playing a variety of instruments ranging from the sitar to erhu. It's part of Green's ongoing pursuit of music that feels as though it exists in a faraway dimension - a sonic counterpart to the imaginative worlds of his visual art, narrative fiction, and film work.

"What you have here are late-night living room recordings," says Green. "Transmissions from a cozy wooden room, where a great time was had with friends. I think we documented some really special moments. I wish every day sounded like this EP."

Green will celebrate Falling Around with an eagerly anticipated full-band EU headline run. The "Chop Off Heads With Me Tour" begins February 3 in Spain and then makes stops in France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

