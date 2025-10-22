Alt Rockers The Hunna Deliver 'Clouds' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Alternative rock trio The Hunna reveal their new single "clouds," another glimpse of their new EP, 'blue transitions,' which will be released November 14th via FLG.

The Hunna comment: "'clouds' was a moment to allow us to dive into a heavier side of the EP. Lyrically, an emotionally mature, wiser outlook to the "bad" things that had happened & reframing them in a positive light. Being able to step back and see those harder moments actually as gateways to what's meant to be for personal growth & development. This song holds a feeling of faith - lyrically & musically - on the verses, and it created a kind of flowing atmosphere signifying an air of ease about it all."

'blue transitions' follows The Hunna's triumphant return with their singles "tough love," "hide & seek," and "bloom." as well as mainstage appearances at 2000trees and Y Not? festivals.

