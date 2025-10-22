Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video

(PAA) Bad Omens are back with their latest single, "Dying To Love," an anthemic track that blends the band's heavy roots with forward-thinking production. Out today via Sumerian Records, the song features passionate, soaring vocals from Noah Sebastian, whose angelic falsetto cascades across the production before giving way to guttural screams on the bridge, elevating the emotional stakes.
The single is accompanied by a dark, haunting video, directed by Noah Sebastian and Nico, their third collaboration which has set the stage for this next chapter in Bad Omens' evolution. The cinematic, story-driven visual - a hallmark of the band's creative identity - places the band performing deep within the pit of a condemned brutalist structure, surrounded by ominous spectators, while a parallel narrative follows a man wandering through an endless labyrinth of darkness.
Bad Omens kicked off their latest chapter with "Specter," a cinematic single that has become the band's fastest climb to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay / Mediabase Active Rock charts, while also reaching #15 on Alternative Radio. With over 47 million global streams, the track continues to make waves with its anthemic hooks and cinematic intensity. Its follow-up, "Impose" pushes the band into bold new sonic territory, expanding their sound while maintaining the signature intensity that has earned them a devoted worldwide fanbase.
Bad Omens are taking that momentum to the stage, turning every performance into an event. Fans were captivated during recent headline sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, and now the band is set to kick off their Do You Feel Love European headline arena tour in Dublin on November 21. More dates across the globe are expected, hinting at what's next from Bad Omens as they continue to build toward what's to come.
TOUR DATES:
Sept 20 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
Oct 4 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA
Nov 21 - Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Nov 26 - London, United Kingdom
Nov 28 - Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 29 - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Dec 1 - Bruxelles, Belgium
Dec 2 - Paris, France
Dec 4 - Dubendorf, Switzerland
Dec 5 - Nuremberg, Germany
Dec 6 - Berlin, Germany
Dec 9 - Hamburg, Germany
Dec 10 - Oberhausen, Germany
Dec 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bad Omens Return With New Track 'Impose'
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'
Bad Omens, Parkway Drive Lead Mayhem Festival Lineup
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Bon Jovi Tour- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display
The Cult Stepping Away From Touring
Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'