Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video

(PAA) Bad Omens are back with their latest single, "Dying To Love," an anthemic track that blends the band's heavy roots with forward-thinking production. Out today via Sumerian Records, the song features passionate, soaring vocals from Noah Sebastian, whose angelic falsetto cascades across the production before giving way to guttural screams on the bridge, elevating the emotional stakes.

The single is accompanied by a dark, haunting video, directed by Noah Sebastian and Nico, their third collaboration which has set the stage for this next chapter in Bad Omens' evolution. The cinematic, story-driven visual - a hallmark of the band's creative identity - places the band performing deep within the pit of a condemned brutalist structure, surrounded by ominous spectators, while a parallel narrative follows a man wandering through an endless labyrinth of darkness.

Bad Omens kicked off their latest chapter with "Specter," a cinematic single that has become the band's fastest climb to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay / Mediabase Active Rock charts, while also reaching #15 on Alternative Radio. With over 47 million global streams, the track continues to make waves with its anthemic hooks and cinematic intensity. Its follow-up, "Impose" pushes the band into bold new sonic territory, expanding their sound while maintaining the signature intensity that has earned them a devoted worldwide fanbase.

Bad Omens are taking that momentum to the stage, turning every performance into an event. Fans were captivated during recent headline sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, and now the band is set to kick off their Do You Feel Love European headline arena tour in Dublin on November 21. More dates across the globe are expected, hinting at what's next from Bad Omens as they continue to build toward what's to come.



TOUR DATES:

Sept 20 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

Oct 4 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Nov 21 - Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 - London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Dec 1 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 - Paris, France

Dec 4 - Dubendorf, Switzerland

Dec 5 - Nuremberg, Germany

Dec 6 - Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 - Oberhausen, Germany

Dec 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

