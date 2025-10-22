.

Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates

10-22-2025
(fcc) Bon Jovi have announced a series of global concert dates that will mark the band's much anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh starting in July of 2026 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

The tour announcement comes after a much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Speaking to today's announcement, Jon Bon Jovi said, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement - joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience - I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!"

TOUR DATES:
Tuesday, July 7 New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, July 9 New York, Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 12 New York, Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 14 New York, Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 28 Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, August 30 Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
Friday, September 4 London, UK, Wembley Stadium

