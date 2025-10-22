Brandi Carlile Will Be Hitting Arenas For The Human Tour

Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be launching The Human Tour next year that will including arena shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

Newly confirmed stops include New York's Madison Square Garden, Inglewood's Kia Forum, Boston's TD Garden, Minneapolis' Target Center, San Francisco's Chase Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, London's The O2, Dublin's 3Arena, Paris' La Seine Musicale, Zurich's The Hall and Amsterdam's AFAS Live among many others.

As always, paid members of Carlile's Bramily community are given the first chance to purchase tickets. Visit bramily.com to become a paid Bramily member prior to Sunday, October 26 to be included in the Bramily presale beginning Tuesday, October 28 at 10:00AM local for all dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, October 28 at 1:00PM local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

In the U.K. and Europe, pre-order Carlile's Returning To Myself and receive special presale access on Wednesday, October 29 at 10:00AM local time.

Tickets for shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe will be available to the general public beginning Friday, October 31 at 10:00AM local time. Please visit brandicarlile.com for more information.

The upcoming tour celebrates Carlile's highly anticipated new album, Returning To Myself, which will be released this Friday, October 24 via Interscope Records/Lost Highway (pre-order). Her eighth studio album and first solo project in four years, Returning To Myself finds Carlile looking inward, reflecting backward, and ultimately, returning home after spending the last few years pouring herself into collaborations with musical icons and legends. Produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon, the album features ten songs, including "Human," "Church & State," "A War With Time" and the title track.

In addition to Carlile, Watt, Dessner and Vernon, the album features her longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and SistaStrings (Monique and Chauntee Ross) as well as Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Mackay, Rob Moose, Blake Mills, Mark Isham and Stewart Cole.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

on-sale next Friday, October 31 at 10:00am local time

February 10-Philadelphia, PA-Xfinity Mobile Arena*

February 12-Boston, MA-TD Garden*

February 13-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden*

February 18-Toronto, Ontario-Scotiabank Arena*

February 20-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena*

February 21-Minneapolis, MN-Target Center*

February 24-Salt Lake City, UT-Delta Center*

February 27-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum*

March 4-Portland, OR-Moda Center*

March 6-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center*

October 15-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena

October 18-Manchester, U.K.-Co-op Live

October 19-Glasgow, U.K.-OVO Hydro

October 21-London, U.K-The O2

October 23-Paris, France-La Seine Musicale

October 24-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 26-Dusseldorf, Germany-Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

October 29-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum

October 30-Stockholm, Sweden-Annexet

November 1-Lisbon, Portugal-Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart

