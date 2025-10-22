Delaney Bailey Announces New Album With 'Far Away' Single

Chicago songwriter Delaney Bailey is excited to announce her new album, Concave, available everywhere January 21, 2026, via AWAL. New single "Far Away" arrives today, previewing the expansive new record, contemplating youthful invincibility over propulsive drums and melodic riffs.

"'Far Away' is about getting older and realizing that I know much less than I thought I did," Bailey explains. "When I was younger, I thought that the experiences I had and the things I went through taught me enough about the world. I had learned enough about myself, I had learned enough about the way I interact with the world and my opinions on certain things. As I grow older, I've become much less convinced that I know anything at all.

"Although this can be scary, I tend to view my lack of knowing in a positive light. It's nice to remind myself that there is so much left to experience. Meeting myself over and over again has become less painful as life goes on. I can't tell if that's because I like myself more the more I learn, or if it's because I've gotten better at handling change. Probably both. That's the good thing about your 20s, I think; change is the only consistent thing, so you learn to get used to it."

Last month, Bailey announced Winter 2025 tour dates with "Wake Up" an electronically tinged ballad about changing your ways and waking up from the rut you're stuck in. Crawling with tension and atmospheric production from tinges of auto-tune, the release showcased her growing prowess as a performer and storyteller, capturing the depths of emotional lows among sonic highs. Synths trickle in around caressing vocals as Bailey pleads with herself to make a change.

Earlier this summer, Bailey shared "Lion" with a stunning official music video, capturing the cinematic and immersive world in which her music inhabits. A pulsating yet slinky track that reflects growth from helplessness, the video sees Bailey fully in her power, protected by newfound independence and a hefty sword. Empowering and melodically sticky, "Lion" was the first preview of what's to come from the sound-sculpting artist.

Next month, Delaney Bailey will embark on her first headlining tour across the Midwest. Making stops in cities like Chicago, IL, and Minneapolis, MN, the tour will see Bailey bringing this year's releases to the stage for the first time with support from Chicago's This House is Creaking.

