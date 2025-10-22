Depeche Mode Have Two Special Releases Planned For December 5th

(NLM) As the October 28th opening of the Depeche Mode: M limited theatrical engagement approaches, Columbia Records and Sony Music Vision announce two landmark physical releases: The CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray bundles of the feature film DEPECHE MODE: M, and the CD and vinyl pressings of the MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY live album. Both titles are set for release December 5th.

The physical release of DEPECHE MODE: M includes 2 DVDs or Blu-rays and 2 CDs chronicling the band's three sold-out concerts at Mexico City's legendary Foro Sol Stadium during their 2023 Memento Mori World Tour. Disc 1 of the package is DEPECHE MODE: M - a cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by riveting live performances from Depeche Mode during their Memento Mori tour. Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, the film blends concert footage with interpretive interstitials and archival material. DEPECHE MODE: M celebrates the band's global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition. Disc 2 is MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY a full-length concert film also directed by Fernando Frias at the Mexico City shows in 2023 where Depeche Mode played for more than 200,000 fans. Finally, included in each bundle is the 2CD accompanying live album, MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY, featuring over 2 hours of music from these concerts, as well as four previously unreleased bonus tracks from the Memento Mori album sessions.

The live album MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY will also be available in standalone 2CD and 4LP vinyl formats. Both formats include exclusive live photos from the Foro Sol shows.

All formats include four previously unreleased tracks from the Memento Mori Sessions, which were recorded alongside Depeche Mode's 2023 release Memento Mori. The first of these songs, "In The End," will be available digitally on all DSPs on October 24th. The song previously ignited a wave of speculation and excitement across social media and online channels with its debut during the end credits of the world premiere of DEPECHE MODE: M at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025.

Through the creative lens of award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frías, DEPECHE MODE: M explores the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode's latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture. Frías is best known for his award-winning film I'm No Longer Here, which won Mexico's prestigious Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film also earned Frías a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Additionally, it was Mexico's submission to the Oscars in 2021 and was shortlisted for Best International Feature. His latest film, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, premiered to critical acclaim.

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori Tour saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and co. play to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the world and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music." The tour followed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, released in 2023 to wide critical acclaim. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the latest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

The tracklist for the MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY live CD and vinyl releases are as follows:

Memento Mori: Mexico City

Intro

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking In My Shoes

It's No Good

Sister Of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak To Me

Home

Soul With Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I'm Used To

World In My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Waiting for the Night

Just Can't Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus

All products also include four bonus tracks from the Memento Mori Sessions:

Survive

Life 2.0

Give Yourself To Me

In The End

Related Stories

Paul Kalkbrenner Pays Homage To Depeche Mode With 'Dreaming On'

DEPECHE MODE: M Film Trailer Released

Depeche Mode: M Coming To Theaters and IMAX

'Depeche Mode: M' Film To Hit Theaters Later This Year

News > Depeche Mode