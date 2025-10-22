Gatsbys American Dream Return With Chyron

(7 Days Consulting) Seattle-based rock band Gatsbys American Dream return with Chyron, marking their first new release in over a decade. The three-song project captures the band's signature energy and pairs it with unapologetic sharp commentary on society and the current political climate.

The title Chyron nods to the scrolling news ticker at the bottom of live broadcasts that never seems to stop. The songs are short, energetic, and unfiltered, staying true to the band's punk roots while reflecting on the perspective that they have gained during their time apart. "We've always been a punk band at heart," shares Newsham. "If anyone is going to say something about what is happening right now, it should be us. We did not plan a comeback. We just started playing again and realized the spark was still there. It is louder, faster, maybe a little angrier, but it is still us."

Across the tracks, Chyron moves between the personal and political, confronting modern disillusionment with biting clarity. "Lost It" opens the project with a rush of emotion, tracing the grief of both a divorce and the dissolution of a band. The song captures the push and pull between nostalgia and regret and explores what happens when looking back does not bring comfort, only questions.

The uneasy tension continues with "Pitter Patter," a frantic snapshot of life in an age of outrage and information overload, inspired by the ever-growing hostility of the political climate and the numbing feeling of the constant news scroll. "Ready Player Two" brings the project's message into sharp focus, questioning what happens when ordinary people are pushed to the brink by systems designed to hold them down.

Alongside the release, the band shares the video for "Lost It," a striking one-man performance set on an empty stage where vocalist Nic Newsham delivers a raw and emotional portrayal that blurs the lines between play and breakdown.

Chyron Track Listing:

Lost It

Pitter Patter

Ready Player Two

The band will perform in their hometown of Seattle at The Crocodile on November 15 as part of their continued 20th Anniversary Shows for fan-favorite record Volcano.

