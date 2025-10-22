Ima Robot Share 'Search And Destroy' From Long Lost Album

(Big Hassle Media) Nearly two decades after it was lost to time, Los Angeles dance-punk phenomenon Ima Robot has unearthed their long-hidden LP, Search and Destroy, set to release on November 14 via Community Music.

The record resurfaces as a crystalline snapshot of the iconoclastic quirk that defined their brilliance and kept them one of LA's great secrets. Ahead of the full album, the title track and lead single, "Search and Destroy," drops today.

Fronted by Alex Ebert, with Filip Nilolic on bass and Tim Anderson on guitar, Ima Robot built their early reputation as one of Los Angeles' most unpredictable live acts of their time. Their shows were stuff of legends - wild, messy, often bloody, always wholly alive. That raw electricity became the band's signature: punk energy stitched into a quilt of genres and unfiltered emotion.

Before their major-label debut in 2003, the group's early demos circulated like contraband, hundreds of tracks traded by devoted fans drawn to their reckless experimentation and unflinching vulnerability that persists to this day. Two decades later, Search and Destroy returns to those roots. The unearthed record is laced with irreverent ferocity, electronic static, guitars that scrape yet shimmer where industrial synths ripple beneath a high-voltage tension.

As the album reflects the band's creative independence, it stands as proof that music can thrive on its own terms - outside the machine. The irony in their name becomes almost poetic, since their music is so profoundly human. Past the abrasive riffs and banter lie love, longing, and the absurdity of life-sometimes frenzied, sometimes tender, but always electric.

Ebert shares, "In a lot of ways, this stuff sounds like the original Ima Robot, the pre-signed f***-it. There's a lightness to the whole thing. It feels more like the original concept, a reclaiming of the initial vibe."

The title track, "Search and Destroy," embodies that spirit. A zigzag of sprawling industrial pulses intertwining with jagged acoustics, the song flickers with unrest as it explores a central paradox: if you play by the rules, you lose. The track relies on contrasts where moments of density give way to pause, enshrining the thrill of rebellion, the uncertainty of identity, and the human impulse to push against forces beyond control.

Search and Destroy is a communal act as it rekindles the reckless joy, intimacy, and ferality of Ima Robot. For newcomers, it opens a door back to Los Angeles in the early 2000s, a time when anything felt possible if the music was loud enough. And for its devotees, it is a long-awaited homecoming. At its core, it's a reminder that some stories are meant to return, waiting patiently until the moment is right.

