Indie Rocker Eliza McLamb Previews 'Good Story' Album With 'Forever, Like That'

(The Oriel Company) Indie-rock singer-songwriter Eliza McLamb unveils the last taste from her upcoming sophomore record Good Story, set for release this Friday, October 24th via Royal Mountain Records.
"Forever Like That" is the final preview to the anticipated new album from McLamb. Good Story is a masterclass in balancing guitar-laced instrumentals with lyrics doused in a clever observational wit -- something McLamb has become synonymous with.
About the song, McLamb reflected, "I kept arriving at these places in my life where I'd be convinced that I had discovered a way of being that would change me forever and set me apart from my past self. And then I would wait a few years and everything would change again, and I'd feel differently. Or I would re-learn old lessons from years ago. I wrote this song to embrace impermanence - the only thing that happens forever is change."
"Forever, Like That" joins previous album releases, "Suffering," "Every Year" and "Like The Boys." Produced by Sarah Tudzin, Good Story was recorded with a stacked legion of musicians including Jacob Blizard (Lucy Dacus) on guitar, Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie on drums, and Sarah Goldstone (Chappell Roan, Boygenius) on keys.
In celebration of the new record, McLamb is playing sold-out shows at Brooklyn, NY's Union Pool tonight and a hometown show at Raleigh, NC's Kings on Friday. She'll follow these shows with a spring 2026 tour, kicking off in March at Cambridge's The Sinclair with stops at New York's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom.
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops
Ima Robot Share 'Search And Destroy' From Long Lost Album
Gatsbys American Dream Return With Chyron