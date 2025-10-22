Lettuce Pay Tribute To Tower Of Power with 'Keep On'

Lettuce have released "Keep On," which is their tribute to Bay Area greats, Tower of Power. Emilio Castillo, the band leader and original member of Tower of Power, has a co-writing credit on the track.

Lettuce has looked up to Tower of Power as legends in the funk, soul, and R&B scene, and they have co-billed a handful of performances & symphony collaboration shows. While speaking on the origins and inspiration for "Keep On," drummer Adam Deitch calls it "A lil' tribute to our heroes Tower of Power." Vocalist Nigel Hall, for his part, says, "It's a song written from personal experience and about not blocking your blessings. I hope the message in this song is conveyed properly to those experiencing similar feelings. Just. Hold. On." Erick "Maverick" Coomes expresses a similar sentiment, saying, "Never quit. Always continue trying. Keep up the practice."

"I'm very proud to be involved with 'Keep On,'" says Castillo of the track. "I was contacted during the pandemic by Adam Deitch, their amazing drummer, and the idea was to put out a song about dealing with COVID. The song is finally coming out, and it's a killer funk groove with horns and a soulful vocal."

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Cook", which is set to be released on December 3rd.

