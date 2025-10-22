mgk To Debut New Ed Hardy Merch Collection This Weekend

mgk has announced that he will be debuting a new limited edition merch collection from streetwear brand Ed Hardy at the ComplexCon Las Vegas this weekend (October 25-26).
From the official announcement: Designed by Ed Hardy creative director Kevin Christiana and mgk himself, in partnership with Floor 13, mgk's creative content and music company, the collection blends Ed Hardy's signature tattoo-inspired designs with mgk's interpretation of American nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from his latest lost americana album, the collection includes various t-shirts, hats, bandanas, sweatsuits, and more.
"Ed Hardy's roots and Americana vibe was a perfect collaboration for my 'lost americana' album and what it represents. Having the opportunity to pull from their archival designs for this collaboration is a true full circle moment," says mgk.
The limited-edition Ed Hardy collection is manufactured by Revise Clothing Inc. and launches ahead of mgk's upcoming global Lost Americana Tour. With over 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold, this marks his largest tour to date, spanning across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Kicking off in Phoenix, AZ on November 18
