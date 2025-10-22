Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce 'Live God' Album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce their new live album Live God, the stunning testament to The Wild God Tour, which wowed audiences across North America, the UK and Europe in 2024 and 2025.

Across 18 live tracks, the album captures the wildly transcendent nature of those unforgettable shows, which were, in Nick Cave's own words, "an antidote to despair."

Due for release on December 5th, Live God is available to pre-order now on Premium Double Gatefold LP, Double CD and Digital. The first single "Wild God (Live God)" is available to stream and download now. Live God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam.

The expansive tracklist includes performances of the entirety of the two time GRAMMY nominated 2024 studio album Wild God, as well as gripping versions of catalog favorites such as "From Her To Eternity", "Papa Won't Leave You, Henry" and "Into My Arms".

For its final iteration, The Wild God Tour travels to Australia and New Zealand then returns to Europe in summer 2026 for a run of new outdoor headline shows and festival appearances, beginning on June 10 at Malahide Castle, Ireland, and touring through Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, France, UK, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Norway and Lithuania. The run concludes back in France at Rock en Seine festival on August 28 - with further dates to be announced in between. All dates below. On sale timings and ticket information are available at nickcave.com

The epic season of live dates includes the now sold out UK headline show at Preston Park in Brighton on Friday, July 31. This show isn't just a tour date, it's a homecoming. Nick Cave's connection to the city of Brighton is enduring and unique, making Preston Park 2026 a landmark moment in both the city's and the band's history.

Live God Tracklist:

Frogs

Wild God

O Children

From Her to Eternity

Long Dark Night *

Cinnamon Horses

Tupelo

Conversion

Bright Horses

Joy

I Need You

Carnage

Red Right Hand

White Elephant *

O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She is) *

Papa Won't Leave You, Henry

Into My Arms

As The Waters Cover The Sea

* = exclusive to CD + Digital Release

